Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Declines By 93.9%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

