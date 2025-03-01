Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Declines By 93.9%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the January 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile
