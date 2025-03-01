Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.950-14.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Teleflex stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.04. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $130.60 and a twelve month high of $249.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

