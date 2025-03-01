Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,970,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 190,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 965,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 31.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 582,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $18.06 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.16%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

