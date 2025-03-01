Versor Investments LP Sells 66,000 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,839,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,932,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 478.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 672,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 556,148 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEA opened at $11.28 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.89%.

In other news, CEO Darrell W. Crate acquired 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,835.89. This trade represents a 6.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

