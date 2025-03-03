Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Takes $58,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $259.53 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $228.59 and a 52-week high of $280.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.06 and a 200-day moving average of $261.45.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.