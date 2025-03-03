Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $74,000 in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,398,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 157,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,528 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 108,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Price Performance

HOWL stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.36. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

