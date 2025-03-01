Dynasty Wealth Management LLC Buys 279 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.