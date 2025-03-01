WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

WOTSO Property Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.02. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.01.

Get WOTSO Property alerts:

WOTSO Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for WOTSO Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOTSO Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.