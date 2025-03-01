WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
WOTSO Property Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.02. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.22 and a beta of -0.01.
WOTSO Property Company Profile
