Hasbro, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

HAS stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

