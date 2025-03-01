Hasbro, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Hasbro has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.
Hasbro Trading Down 1.4 %
HAS stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $64.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
