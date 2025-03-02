23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Position Decreased by Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.

Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. trimmed its stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027,232 shares during the period. 23andMe makes up 0.7% of Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C.’s holdings in 23andMe were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 993,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 192,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 23andMe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

23andMe Price Performance

ME stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.14. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 170.07% and a negative net margin of 183.39%.

23andMe Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

