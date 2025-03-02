Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VGGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Venture Global stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Venture Global has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

