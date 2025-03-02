Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 2,965,961 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,606,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $270.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.25. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $234.18 and a 12 month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

