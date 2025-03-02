Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,887,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615,853 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.06% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $343,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,911,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,001 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 159,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 116,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $50.42 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

