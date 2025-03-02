SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

SDI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Get SDI alerts:

SDI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, and other dental materials in Australia, Europe, the United States, and Brazil. It provides adhesives, alloys, luting cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth desensitizing agents and whitening products.

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.