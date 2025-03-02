SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.
SDI Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $108.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.52.
SDI Company Profile
