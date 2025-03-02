Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 15,476,455 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,074,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,832,000 after buying an additional 1,460,710 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,259,000 after buying an additional 213,820 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,058,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,822,000 after buying an additional 173,333 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $69.89 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

