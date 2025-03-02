Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 6,109.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Trimble by 185.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Trimble by 13,597.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 23,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,796 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.