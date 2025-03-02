Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,537,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,265 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $575,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,814,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,780,000 after buying an additional 181,523 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,048,000 after buying an additional 365,602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,485,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,270,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after buying an additional 717,981 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $139.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.36 and a 200 day moving average of $125.70.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

