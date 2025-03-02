Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 366,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS AWEVF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.52. 204,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,861. Alphawave IP Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets.

