Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Up 129.9% in February

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the January 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JFIN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 70,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,353. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

