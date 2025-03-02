MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Up 120.8% in February

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the January 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of MIND C.T.I. worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MNDO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.05. 19,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,985. The company has a market cap of $41.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. MIND C.T.I. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

