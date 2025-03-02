Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 134.4% in February

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
EVG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $11.45.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.