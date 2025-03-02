Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 134.4% in February

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the January 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

EVG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 30,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $11.45.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,268,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 183,918 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

