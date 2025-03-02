Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Rises By 124.8%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,627,600 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the January 31st total of 2,948,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66,276.0 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance

DNPUF remained flat at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Get Sumitomo Pharma alerts:

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.