Short Interest in Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Rises By 124.8%

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,627,600 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the January 31st total of 2,948,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66,276.0 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Price Performance
DNPUF remained flat at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23. Sumitomo Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.29.
Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile
