NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.1 days.
NEC Price Performance
NIPNF remained flat at $99.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533. NEC has a 52 week low of $62.77 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37.
NEC Company Profile
