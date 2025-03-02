Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX opened at $55.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.