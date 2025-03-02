MMA Asset Management LLC Invests $200,000 in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 89,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYFI opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. AB High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $38.79.

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

