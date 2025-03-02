Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS) Shares Up 5.8% – Still a Buy?

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 374,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,447,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ORIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Oriental Rise Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. engages in the cultivation, processing, and sale of tea leaves and tea products. Its segments include refined teas and processed teas. The company was founded by Chun Sun Wong, Wai Kwong Fong and Deming Zhou on January 25, 2019 and is headquartered in Ningde, China.

