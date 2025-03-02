Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:EVAV) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:EVAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $20.68. 6,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 14,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77.

Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares (EVAV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed electric and autonomous vehicles companies. EVAV was launched on Aug 11, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

