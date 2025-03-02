33,148 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,342,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 240.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $40,570,629 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $389.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.94 and its 200 day moving average is $335.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

