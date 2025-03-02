Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOTWW) Trading 28% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lotus Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 28% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 10,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 29,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Lotus Technology Stock Up 28.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc is based in Shanghai, China.

