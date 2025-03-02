Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Down 48.6% in February

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,302,000 after buying an additional 102,970 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gimbal Financial lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 86,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 588,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $59.98 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

