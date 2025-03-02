Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Expands By 70.7%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the January 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MariMed Stock Performance

Shares of MariMed stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.11. 596,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.81.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

