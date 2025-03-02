Short Interest in MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Expands By 70.7%

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the January 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MariMed Stock Performance
Shares of MariMed stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.11. 596,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,997. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. MariMed has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.81.
MariMed Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MariMed
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.