Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LDGYY remained flat at $14.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Get Landis+Gyr Group alerts:

About Landis+Gyr Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Landis+Gyr Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landis+Gyr Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.