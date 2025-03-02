Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LDGYY remained flat at $14.56 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $21.73.
About Landis+Gyr Group
