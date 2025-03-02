Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Up 73.1% in February

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the January 31st total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,315,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTDOY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,937. Nintendo has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.45.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Nintendo had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 25.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nintendo will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.