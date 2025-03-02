PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the January 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 3.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 186,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Performance

PFN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 304,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $7.76.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.