Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Up 113.3% in February

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 96.0 days.

MNGPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Man Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Man Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

MNGPF stock remained flat at $2.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.55.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

