Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 94.4% in February

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the January 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

TEAF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. 23,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9%.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Featured Articles

