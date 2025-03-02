The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:EEA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.96. 15,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The European Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $9.47.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from The European Equity Fund’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
