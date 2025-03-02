The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the January 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EEA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.96. 15,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. The European Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from The European Equity Fund’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 379,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5,436.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.