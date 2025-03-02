John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance
NYSE:WLYB traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.91. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.70.
John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.
John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Wiley & Sons
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.