John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE:WLYB traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.91. 251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 0.70.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

