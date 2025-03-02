Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Nanoco Group Price Performance

Shares of Nanoco Group stock remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Nanoco Group has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.31.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

About Nanoco Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.