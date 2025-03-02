Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Nanoco Group Price Performance
Shares of Nanoco Group stock remained flat at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Nanoco Group has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.31.
About Nanoco Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nanoco Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.