OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Short Interest Up 75.0% in February

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OFS Credit Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

