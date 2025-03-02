Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Grows By 89.3%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the January 31st total of 36,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Preformed Line Products
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Preformed Line Products Price Performance
NASDAQ:PLPC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,164. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $638.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.81. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $154.90.
Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 12.01%.
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Preformed Line Products
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What is a Dividend King?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.