Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the January 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Pershing Square Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS PSHZF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,674. Pershing Square has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

