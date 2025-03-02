Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Orvana Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ORVMF remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Friday. Orvana Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

