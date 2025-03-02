Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the January 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Orvana Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ORVMF remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Friday. Orvana Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.
Orvana Minerals Company Profile
