HI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $114,360.81 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, HI has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $366,687.37 and approximately $114,360.81 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00003874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00004314 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000326 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 61,614,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00013275 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $114,554.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

