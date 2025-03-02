Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 631,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 453% from the average daily volume of 114,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Up 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$11.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

