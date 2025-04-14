Charis Legacy Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Charis Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 10.4% of Charis Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $160.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.86. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.6125 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

