Value Partners Investments Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $560.16 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $572.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.73.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

