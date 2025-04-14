Rossby Financial LCC Takes $644,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,012,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 9.6 %
NULG opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.18.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Is Realty Income a Buy as Its Dividend Streak Grows?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 5 Highly Rated Dividends With 50% Upside According to Analysts
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Oracle Stock: Resilient, Undervalued, and Ready to Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.