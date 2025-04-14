Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada Invests $4.13 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 10.5% of Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% during the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 263,027 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

