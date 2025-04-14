9,256 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.