9,256 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
